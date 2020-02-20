A man and three women were arrested Friday evening after a Fort Smith police officer allegedly found them using methamphetamine inside a truck.

Jeromy Blake Osborne of Cookson, Jessica Nicole Osborne of Van Buren, Kalie Jo Coughran of Cedarville and Brandi Delayne Stiles of Fort Smith drove into a vacant lot past an officer and began using the drug before they were arrested, according to the arrest report.

The four occupants around 8:30 p.m. Friday allegedly drove without their headlights on to what used to be a parking lot in the 6000 block of Phoenix Avenue while police Lt. Jeff Lum was in his cruiser doing paperwork in the area. Lum approached the vehicle without his lights on and activated spotlights when he noticed the occupants using multiple lighters.

After Lum activated his lights he noticed the driver, later identified as Jeromy Osborne, trying to conceal items in his pants. The four began lighting cigarettes Lum had not seen before he turned his lights on.

Lum and other officers who responded to the incident identified Jeromy Osborne and Stiles, who were in the front seat of the vehicle. Jessica Osborne and Coughran gave officers false names but were eventually identified, the report adds.

Police while searching the vehicle found a glass pipe loaded with suspected meth, a torch lighter, and a rubber container near the pipe containing more suspected meth. Officers while arresting Jeromy Osborne found another loaded meth pipe in his pants. Sebastian County jail deputies found a cigarette pack wrapper with about 1 gram of suspected meth on Jessica Osborne's person.

The four were arrested for the following suspected offenses:

• Jeromy Osborne, on suspicion of felony possession of 2-28 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and misdemeanor loitering

• Jessica Osborne, on suspicion of felony possession of 2-28 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and misdemeanor second-degree criminal impersonation and loitering

• Coughran, on suspicion of felony possession of 2-28 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, misdemeanor second-degree criminal impersonation and loitering, on a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant and an unspecified misdemeanor warrant from outside of Sebastian County

• Stiles, on suspicion of felony possession of 2-28 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and misdemeanor loitering