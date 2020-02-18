The typical age for retirement in the United States is now edging closer to 67. By that time, most folks are ready to step away from work and spend time with their family, piddle at their hobbies, or travel and see places they’ve never been. They’re ready for some good ol’ R & R.

Then there’s ambitious young-at-heart people like Elder Everett L. Rainey and his wife of 41 years, Cynthia. Elder Rainey, born in 1941, is nearing 79 years of age with a wide smile on his face and an offer of a friendly handshake to greet you. Everett is known to many as the oldest black pastor in Fort Smith and, possibly, the Van Buren area.

Cynthia said, “All of the older black pastors in the Fort Smith area who came before Everett are gone. Most of the new pastors are maybe 50 and under."

He’s spent a little over 25 years behind the pulpit and currently pastors at the First Church of God in Christ located at 2037 N. 14th St. The church is a racially mixed congregation with a long history in the community.

Everett said, “Most people’s parents and their grandparents knew the church when you say 14th and T. It was renamed as the First Church of God in Christ. It’s a renowned historical church.”

The corner of 14th Street and T Street is just a short walk from Martin Luther King Park on the north side of Fort Smith. The brick church stands before a backdrop of old trees that seemingly grew up with the neighborhood

Everett said, “We pastored my mother who brought me up in this church. My mother has been gone about five years. She was here with us for about 10 years as a church mother, helping us out greatly. She brought us up in what was widely known then as YPWW, which is Young People Willing Workers. It helped us to visualize ourselves as young people and didn’t lose our identity with Christ.”

According to the official COGIC website, The Church of God in Christ, Inc. is a Christian organization in the Holiness-Pentecostal tradition. It is the largest Pentecostal denomination in the United States. The membership is predominantly African-American with more than 6.5 million members. The church has congregations in 63 countries around the world.

“We were Pentecost and being Pentecost meant sometimes you were frowned upon or laughed at,” Everett recalled. “We couldn’t play basketball. We couldn’t go to the movies on Sundays. We couldn’t dance. There were a whole lot of things we could not do, especially on Sundays.

Shooting marbles, which Everett said they call "doogies" back then, was not allowed. His mother had to fight with church leaders to be allowed to play a game in which, if you played for “keepsies,” might be considered gambling by some folks.

Everett explained, “We had to keep ourselves clean and unspotted from the world because there were just some things that weren’t acceptable, even though it may not have been a sin.”

Throughout his years, Everett has been through a lot, both as a Pentecost and as an African-American in a society that erroneously judged people because of their color and not based on who they were.

Everett said, “I’ve seen a lot of changes. I’ve been where I was spit on. I’ve been called a lot of names. I’ve had to go to the back door to get served at the same place I was working, preparing the same food. I’ve worked at the same place where I couldn’t get served at the same counter where I worked at. I couldn’t drink at the same water fountain, where the name on the counter was not ‘black.’ It was ‘colored.’ It was so sad. People allowed animals to drink out of it or urinate on it. That was the mindset of people at that time.”

He paints a fairly grim picture of mankind, yet he maintained his faith and belief in people.

“I see people seeing that things aren’t about color. People are becoming educated now. People are learning how to love now. It’s not because ‘I love you because of what you’ve done.’ It’s because ‘I’m loving you because of Him and because of who He is.’”

Everett did his best to remain unspotted, and his kindness and faith were recognized by others as he grew to adulthood.

Everett said, “How I was brought in was because I worked with people who thought I was a good guy. They saw what part I was playing and said ‘let’s just pull him in.’ They saw that my niceness wasn’t just a nice guy, but a life lived out in Christ.

“In my earlier years, before I became a pastor, I was with the Fort Smith & Vicinity Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. I was with pastors and ministers of different churches.”

The church leaders and members from different denominations shared knowledge and beliefs, preaching to one another and exchanging ideas. Everett went on to become even more involved in the church.

He said, “Before I became a pastor, I was called to the ministry by my pastor, Superintendent L. C. Dade. I was just a minister. I would go preach in surrounding churches in Fort Smith under his tutelage.”

One of the churches Everett occasionally helped out at was the historical Mount Olive Methodist Church in Van Buren. Later on, he received his license to go up in the ranks to go from minister to elder in COGIC.

Everett traveled between Fort Smith and Springdale on Emma Ave. as the interim preacher for a time being.

“I used to be a pastor in Springdale. The name of the church is Spirit of Truth [COGIC]. The pastor who was under me, Roy Burton, is now the pastor at that church.

Cynthia said, “Everett was pastoring this church and that church at the same time.”

With a laugh, he said “I was driving up there and having an 8 o’clock service in the morning. Then I’d come back here for a service at 11 o’clock. We went up there for Wednesday night service for Bible study. Quite taxing, but when you do work for the Lord, God will enable you to do a lot of things.”

The Rainey’s pastor passed on. Everett and Cynthia labored with another pastor for a short time. After he left, their bishop gave them the ordination to become the leaders at COGIC in Fort Smith.

Everett said, “The bishop co-pastored with us because we were young in pastoring and he wanted us to do well. After a year he gave us the go ahead and for more than 25 years we’ve been pastoring. In fact, before we became pastors, he gave us the leadership and superintendentship. That would be the pastors of the other pastors who are pastoring in a district setting. Normally you don’t do that. We were superintendent with my mother-in-law for a number of years.”

Making history

Cynthia's mother became ill. Afterwards, Bishop D.L. Lindsey gave Cynthia the ordination of district missionary for the Fort Smith district.

Everett proudly said, “I began to work for more than 15 years with my wife, who was the Fort Smith district missionary...quite an honor. The first husband and wife team in the second jurisdiction of Arkansas. It was quite an oddity but it worked out well. It was awesome as the district superintendent and district missionary working under Bishop Lindsey and Mother Bernice Lambert.”

Everett eventually gave up his position as district superintendent. Cynthia continues, now working with district superintendent James Watson. On Tuesday nights, she heads up what they’re calling enrichment services.

The couple relax or do activities by spending time with their grandchildren and children. “We take a vacation every once in a while to get away from it all,” Cynthia said.

Everett said, “God brought about your family, and the biggest investment is your marriage. Your family is extended through the marriage.”

Cynthia and Everett laugh when she explains how long they’ve been married and how they met. “There’s a big age difference with us. When he was graduating I think I was in first grade.

My mother was a missionary and his mother was a missionary. My dad was a pastor and his dad was a pastor. The Lord was in our lives. It was divine direction that put us together.”

Everett had been married once before. He has a son and daughter from his first marriage.

Cynthia went on to explain the history of how their long-lasting relationship started. “I used to be the choir director and he was in the choir. He just came to church one day and saw me in the choir and the rest is history. I must’ve done an awesome job that day with the choir.”

Married in 1978, the couple have three boys and two girls.

Cynthia said, “We brought our children up in the church. One of our sons is a musician for the church. Our two son-in-laws are ministers as well. It just keeps going in the family as ministers.”

All are welcome

The couple and COGIC welcome anyone to be a part of their church.

Cynthia said, “When people come to the church, we don’t see them as black or white. We see them as a soul. They’re a child of God, regardless of what the color of their skin is or background. I’m concerned about who you are on the inside.”

The Raineys are beloved by their congregation and their ministry. They love them in return, which is evident by their years of dedication and service. In the Oct. 2004 issue of The Lincoln Echo, there is a photo of the couple and an announcement for Oct. 10, 2004 for Pastor Appreciation Day. It included special guests from Coffeyville, Kan., Omaha, Neb., and Tulsa. The church has a celebration every October.

Cynthia said, “I think it was in that Lincoln paper that one time. It’s awesome. The mayor used to come and give us a proclamation. The church does that every year for us. This year will be the 25th celebration.”

Everett has no plans to stop spreading the word. The 78-years-young pastor said, “As long as God so sayeth, I so will. As long as God allows me, I will declare.”