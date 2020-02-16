The Logan County Extension office will be partnering with neighboring counties to host the 2020 River Valley Beef Cattle Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The conference will be held at I-40 Livestock Auction in Ozark. Registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m., with the program kicking off at 9 a.m.

Topics covered by speakers will include benefits of value added programs/GoGreen, success in young calf health, cattle market forecast, and determining the market value of your calves — with a live cattle demonstration.

The conference cost is $20 which includes a steak lunch. Register at the door, no need to pre-register or call ahead.

For more information, please call the Logan County Extension offices at 963-2360 or 675-2787.