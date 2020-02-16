ARKADELPHIA, Ark.—Ouachita Baptist University has named more than 300 students to its Fall 2019 President’s List, including one local student

To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

Named to the President’s List locally is Sabreena Alfaro of Booneville.

Ouachita Baptist University, a private liberal arts university in Arkadelphia, Ark., is in its 133rd year as a Christ-centered learning community. It is ranked the No. 1 “Best Value” college in Arkansas by Niche.com and the No. 2 “Regional College in the South” by U.S. News & World Report. The university has an average student/faculty ratio of 13:1 and has a 99 percent career outcomes rate for its graduates. Its seven academic schools include business, Christian studies, education, fine arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences. Learn more at www.obu.edu.