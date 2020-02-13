As part of Black History Month celebrations, the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith hosted Hannibal B. Johnson, who delivered a lecture entitled “From ‘Us and Them’ to ‘We’ — Examining Implicit and Explicit Biases.”



Johnson is an attorney, author and independent consultant specializing in diversity and inclusion/cultural competence issues, and nonprofit governance. After receiving an undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas, he went on to graduate from Harvard Law School.



At the beginning of his speech, Johnson examined the mixed emotions he feels regarding Black History Month. While he appreciates the effort to highlight African American history, Johnson feels the pace is “incremental, even glacial.” Johnson said that while feels like America is on the right path, he hopes for a day that there is no more isolation of Black History.

"To take the status quo route is to accept mediocrity," Johnson said.

He charged the audience to be the change they wish to see around them. He stressed that we must build on our commonality rather than focus on how we are different.

At one point, Johnson mentioned the aspect of intersectionality which means that there are more aspects that define us than what can be seen. Johnson called this a "web of diversity." He then engaged the audience by asking them to stand when a category applied to them and then look around to see who they had commonalities with. The categories included generation, income they grew up with, education, marital status, learning style, and approach to issue.

After this exercise, Johnson discussed various types of bias and how they manifest themselves in our daily lives. To combat implicit bias, Johnson encouraged the audience to become aware of their biases with tests and then participate in de-biasing techniques.

Johnson shared the results of several studies that pointed out that many white people view black children as more grown-up and therefore hold them to a higher standard which could potentially steal the innocence from these children. Other studies revealed that two men with similar resumes, one black and one white, each went out to apply for jobs and, even though the white man had spent 18 months in prison on a cocaine charge, both heard back from jobs at approximately the same rate.

Johnson told the audience of the need to "know about or acknowledge these troubling findings, we must care about them enough to say 'no more,' we have to act, we have to educate and eradicate these implicit biases."

To close his speech, Johnson bestowed a blessing of diversity, equity and inclusion on the crowd saying, "May God bless you with discomfort at easy answers, half-truths and superficial relationships so that you will look deeply within your heart. May God bless you with anger at injustice, oppression and exploitation of people so that you will work for justice, equity and peace. May God bless you with tears to shed for those who suffer from pain, rejection, starvation and war so that you will reach out your hand to comfort them and turn their pain into joy. And may God bless you with the foolishness to believe that you can make a difference in the world so that you will do the things that others tell you cannot be done."

Johnson was raised in Fort Smith and said that he returns every few months, but he also has speaking engagements all over the country, mostly surrounding his books.



Johnson’s books include "Images of America: Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District," "Black Wall Street — From Riot to Renaissance in Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District," "Up From the Ashes — A Story About Community," "Acres of Aspiration — The All-Black Towns in Oklahoma," "Mama Used To Say — Wit & Wisdom From The Heart & Soul," "No Place Like Home — A Story About an All-Black, All-American Town," "IncogNegro — Poetic Reflections on Race & Diversity in America," "Apartheid in Indian Country?: Seeing Red Over Black Disenfranchisement" and "The Sawners of Chandler: A Pioneering Power Couple in Pre-Civil Rights Oklahoma."