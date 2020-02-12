Fort Smith police on Wednesday morning captured a capital murder suspect who on Tuesday afternoon fled deputy U.S. Marshals into the city.

Alex Amador of Springdale was arrested after 9 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Fourth and K streets without incident following a citizen call, according to marshals public information officer Sean Coyne. Marshals and police on Tuesday evening searched for Amador after Amador that afternoon crashed his vehicle north of Towson Avenue and South U Street during a vehicle pursuit into the city and fled into a nearby wooded area, according to police spokesperson Aric Mitchell.

This is a developing story.