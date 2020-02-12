LITTLE ROCK — Little Rock's mayor has endorsed Mike Bloomberg's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Mayor Frank Scott announced his support Monday for the former New York City mayor and billionaire. Bloomberg's campaign also named Scott co-chairman of the Mike for Black America National Leadership Council.

Scott, who took office last year, is the first popularly elected African-American mayor in Little Rock's history. In a statement released by the campaign, Scott praised Bloomberg as having a “"proven track record”."

Bloomberg has focused on Arkansas, which is among more than a dozen states holding its primary on March 3. The former mayor appeared in person last year to file for the state's primary and in January participated in Little Rock's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.