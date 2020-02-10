The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) will host the Chancellor’s Scholarship Gala Saturday, April 25, at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The black-tie event will begin with a reception and art auction at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner and program at 7 p.m.

With the theme, “A Night in ‘Nawlins,” the annual gala will continue its tradition of paying tribute to individuals who have distinguished themselves professionally and in service to the community and state, according to a news release.

Tickets for the benefit are $250 per person. Proceeds from the event will provide needed funds for scholarships for students attending UAPB. Last year’s gala provided more than $100,000 for 50+ students who needed financial assistance.

Waste Management is the title sponsor of the gala, according to the release.

Corporate/group/individual sponsorships are available at the following levels:

Brought to You by ($10,000) – This level will include stage presence during the gala program; reserved seating at the dinner for 10; recognition and logo in the gala slideshow; full page, full color ad in the gala program; and inclusion in the sponsor list.

Presenting ($7,500) – This level will include stage presence during the gala program; reserved seating at the dinner for 10; recognition and logo in the gala slideshow; full page, full color ad in the gala program; and inclusion in the sponsor list.

Diamond ($5,000) – This level will include reserved seating at the dinner for 10; recognition and logo in the gala slideshow; full page, full color ad in the gala program; and inclusion in the sponsor list.

Platinum ($3,500) – This level will include reserved seating at the dinner for eight; recognition and logo in the gala slideshow; full page, full color ad in the gala program; and inclusion in the sponsor list.

Gold ($2,500) – This level will include reserved seating at the reception and awards program for six; recognition and logo in the event slideshow; half page, full color ad in the event program; and inclusion in the sponsor list.

Silver ($1,500) – This level will include reserved seating at the dinner for four; recognition and logo in the gala slide show; half-page, full color ad in the gala program; and inclusion in the sponsor list.

Bronze ($750) – This level will include reserved seating at the dinner for two; recognition and logo in the gala slideshow; and half page, full color ad in the gala program; and inclusion in the sponsor list.

Gala tickets are $250 each and may be purchased in the Development Office in Childress Hall at UAPB or by phone at 870-575-8701 or 870-575-8703. Because seating is limited, early purchase is encouraged.

Checks must be made payable to: UAPB Foundation Fund; Chancellor’s Scholarship Gala; University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; 1200 N. University Drive, Mail Slot 4981; Pine Bluff, AR 71601.

Details: 870-575-8701/8072.