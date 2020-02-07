The Sebastian County District Court Division III judge challenger in September filed a lawsuit against his incumbent to call attention to her residency, which he said he believes is indicative of the incumbent's "commitment level" to the position. The incumbent in response to these claims said her residential history and intentions run counter to his claim.

Fort Smith Attorney Michael Pierce, who is running against Division III Judge Claire Borengasser, filed a lawsuit Sept. 17 alleging Borengasser rents a duplex in Fort Smith while owning a home in Fayetteville. Borengasser on Thursday said this statement was true but pointed out that she is in the process of moving into a home in Fort Smith. She also pointed out that she resides in Fort Smith, which was confirmed Thursday by the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Pierce on Nov. 1 non-suited the lawsuit, arguing he wanted Sebastian County voters to determine who their next district judge was instead of having Borengasser potentially removed from the ballot. Identical complaints brought to the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission were also dismissed on Dec. 19.

"It should be a fair action by the voters of Fort Smith, but I think it’s appropriate to know what each candidate’s commitment level is to our community," Pierce said.

He said in an email Thursday that Borengasser doesn't own any property in Sebastian County to his knowledge.

Borengasser when asked Thursday if she owned property in Fort Smith said she previously owned a house in the city. She said she later moved into a house for rent in Fort Smith.

Borengasser also said she has been looking for a house since January 2019 and has "put down money" for a house at Chaffee Crossing, which she plans to move into soon. She said she has a home in Fayetteville, which Pierce alleges is valued over $500,000, because her two children live in the city.

"The house in Fayetteville went on for sale in June 1 of last year," Borengasser said Thursday.

Pierce on Thursday said he could have filed the lawsuit again if he had wanted to, but that he decided against it.

About the candidates

Pierce has practiced law for more than 11 years, including as a deputy prosecutor from 2009-2012, and currently works at the Gean Law Firm in Fort Smith. He said he is running for Division III because District Court "needs a change" from what he believes is a standardized system that doesn't look at offenses on a case-by-case basis.

Borengasser was elected District Judge in 2008 after serving as a deputy prosecutor for nine years and as a deputy public defender for eight years. She said she is running for re-election because she enjoys her job, has "always been in the courtroom" and enjoys helping people through the legal system.

The District Judge election is March 3. Early voting begins Feb. 18.