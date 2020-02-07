Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Scottie M. Belcher Jr., 25, of Pine Bluff, and Davita Rucker, 35, of Gould, recored Jan. 30.

Clement Nana Agyemang, 26, and Jada Lavemonique Love, 23, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 31.

Cawaske Jenkins Jr., 25, and N’kchergnera Latrice Brown, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 5.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Rodney Riles v. Jennifer Norris, granted Feb. 4.

Janice Jones v. Malcom Jones, granted Feb. 5.

Carl McMahan v. Allison McMahan, granted Feb. 5.

Aaron Jackson v. Alexis Jackson, granted Feb. 5.

Kayla Ashcraft v. Jeffery Ashcraft, granted Feb. 3.

Mikayla Bourne v. Joshua Lantrip, granted Feb. 5.

Tereshia Hughes v. John Hughes, granted Feb. 3.

Taylor Allen-Gipson v. Christopher Gipson, granted Feb. 5.

Nicole Morehead v. Timothy Morehead, granted Feb. 5.

Selidia Jefferson v. Leon Jefferson, granted Feb. 5.

Rita Carter v. John Carter, granted Feb. 5.

Kaleybra Brown v. Jermaine Brown, granted Feb. 5.

Tiffany Thompson v. Nichols Thompson, granted Feb. 3.

Donekia Anderson v. Jermaine Anderson, granted Feb. 3.

Lori McMillan v. James McMillan, granted Feb. 4.