The two one-half percent sales taxes for the Logan County Detention Center — one half to retire the debt accumulated to build the jail, and one-half to maintain and equip it — each took in $102,442.66 in January.

The best opening month of a year since the tax took effect, the take is $5,900 more than in January of 2019, when the taxes took in $1,161,195.33 during the year.

In its 35 months of collections the taxes have taken in more than $3.3 million each.

One of the half cent taxes is repealed when the debt for the detention center is retired.

The county issued bonds totalling $12.1 million for construction of the new jail in Paris, which opened in May of last year.