The monthly Town Hall meeting followed Tuesday night's Board of Directors meeting, during which local business owner Randy DeCanter brought his concerns before the board and At-large Director Robyn Dawson openly disagreed with his comments.

One item on Tuesday's agenda was a request to rezone a plot of land that touches Taylor Avenue, Collier Street and Ward Avenue in the Chaffee Crossing area. The land was previously not zoned and Tuesday's vote changed the zoning to Planned Zoning District (PZD). Currently, the land is being used for unspecified storage and the owner wishes to continue that storage.

According to both the Chaffee Crossing Master Development Guidelines and a memo from the Planning Staff, this piece of land was originally meant for Mixed Use: Historic Area. That memo classifies this zoning as being "designated to facilitate the creation of a pedestrian-friendly environment to encourage the redevelopment of the historic core into a community/or tourist destination."

The main argument in favor of this change was that the land is currently being used for storage and the owners do not intend to change that. Since the plot in question is at the edge of the Historic Mixed Use Zone, some stated that they do not see any problem changing the zoning.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton brought up the fact that there is no construction planned for this land and asked for further explanation of what this PZD would entail. Planning Director Maggie Rice pointed out that they are allowed to create their own zone that they would follow should they want to construct in the future. Morton alluded to the memo, stating that it would still comply with mixed use historical and asked for a summary of the Chaffee Crossing Master Development Guidelines. These guidelines are Chaffee Crossing's version of the Master Land Use Plan which dictates what kind of uses the land is allowed.

Both Morton and At-large Director Neal Martin expressed concern regarding the lawsuit against the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FRCA), stating that there are several buildings not conforming to the Chaffee Crossing Master Guidelines. "My concern is that I have heard from some of those business owners there and their concerns of what they bought into is different from what it is not," Martin said.

Martin, the only one who ended up opposing the item, worried that this would set a precedent that other buildings in that area could further change what that specific area would become. "We've got a lot of these coming up," Martin said when explaining his vote. "We need to have discussions with the FCRA."

Dawson, who has previously been questioned if her input on this area is a conflict of interest due to her owning property nearby, pointed out that the property in question was surrounded by PZDs and that it would conform to the surrounding lots. Dawson also claimed that this lot was not in the historic district, but the map within the Chaffee Crossing Master Development Guidelines contradicts this.

The Times Record reached out to Dawson to inquire about the possibility of a conflict of interest, and her response was that according to legal council, she only needs to recuse herself when it directly impacts her or her property. "It would be like me recusing myself from votes about the city because I live in the city," she presented as an example.

Dawson then pointed out that she recused herself from a vote on her property in a previous meeting.

Dawson went on to highlight that both the FCRA and the Planning Commission approved this rezoning and voiced her opinion that it would be overstepping their bounds as the City of Fort Smith's Board of Directors to contradict the other decisions. Martin then asked Rice if there was any discussion during the Planning Commission meeting regarding this item to which Rice responded that they discussed the application but not the lawsuit.

During the Town Hall meeting, DeCanter stated that Tuesday was the first time he had heard about the rezoning or else he would have come to those meetings to speak against it. DeCanter stated that he bought into the original vision of a "walking/shopping district." He took this opportunity to present the vision that was presented to him, going on to say that businesses were crippled when the rezoning started.

In an effort to "help (the board) understand a couple of things," Dawson started asking questions of DeCanter. However, after two questions, the conversation devolved into a disagreement between the two where Dawson said there had been industrial property since "before the inception of FCRA" while DeCanter claimed he had paperwork that stated otherwise. Mayor McGill ended the conversation by pointing out that DeCanter had made his statement and then thanked him for coming and expressing his concerns.