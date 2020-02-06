An investigation into a domestic incident on Lovall Road has resulted in drug charges being field against two Booneville men.

A man reported to a Logan County Deputy in December he had been hit with a wrench and knocked unconscious by Loyd Ray Scott, Jr., and, an arrest warrat states, had blood on his left ear.

Deputies located and arrested the 29-year old Scott in Sugar Grove after receiving consent to search a residence belonging to Lloyd Dewayne Shepard, 48.

The residence had a strong odor of marijuana, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, and deputies also observed a CD case with a white powder residue and a straw.

Deputies also reportedly found more than four ounces of suspected marijuana, packaging, and digital scales. The affidavit states five firearms were also located in close proximity to the controlled substance.

The affidavit further states upon arriving at the jail, Scott attempted to discard a plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine in a deputy’s vehicle.

Scott is charged with domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, all Class D felonies.

Shepard is facing charges of Class C felony possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, Class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest, inhale, etc., Class D felony use or possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, and Class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.