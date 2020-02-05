The federal jury trial for the western Arkansas sheriff who allegedly assaulted detainees has been postponed more than four months.

Anthony Boen, who has served as Franklin County sheriff for eight years, has been charged in the Western District of Arkansas with three counts of deprivation of rights for allegedly assaulting three detainees who were not resisting from September 2017 to December 2018. Federal officials have moved the trial to June 22 following a motion for continuance submitted Jan. 16 by Boen's attorney Russell Wood. The motion cited the discovery process as reason to move the trial date.

Boen, who has pleaded not guilty to all three charges, on Sept. 14, 2017, allegedly punched a detainee multiple times in the head and body while he or she was shackled and cuffed in the back of a police car. On Nov. 21, 2018, he allegedly pushed a detainee onto the floor and grabbed his beard during an interview. He allegedly hit a detainee who was shackled to a bench in the Franklin County Jail multiple times two weeks later.

Wood in the motion said Boen "needs additional time to review and address the numerous legal issues" in the case's 5,000 pages of discovery. He also said there are several witnesses whose locations were not known when the motion was filed.

Boen during his indictment on Dec. 17 agreed to forfeit all of his duties as sheriff except for signing checks. Ford also said Boen cannot possess a firearm, obtain a medical marijuana card or leave the Western District.

If convicted, Boen would face up to 30 years in federal prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to Magistrate Judge Mark E. Ford.