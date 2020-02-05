Doug Powell is leaving Magazine to become the head football coach at Waldron High School.

Powell, who has been at Magazine for 15 years and the Rattler head coach since 2012, replaces Jonathan Bates, who led the Bulldogs for two 2-8 seasons.

Powell is leaving the Rattler program after posting a 40-42 mark as its head coach and being part of 90 wins at the school.

Powell broke the news to assistant coaches Ryan Chambers and Beau Sikes, administrators, and his players last Monday morning and was named the Bulldog head coach Monday night.

Telling players was tough, initially.

“They’re getting used to it now,” Powell said two days later. “They’re giving me grief now. They’re telling me if we play, I know they’re going to do to us.”

While a Friday night game is not an option, Powell said he is open to a JV game against his former players.

Magazine Superintendent Beth Shumate said the district hates to lose Powell and that “he is a great person and coach.”

As far as naming a replacement for Powell, Shumate said, “We will be making some decisions on how we will proceed after the board accepts his resignation letter at the next board meeting.”

That meeting will be held on Feb. 13.

Waldron has won just 27 games since 2004, but did have back-to-back five win seasons in 2016 and 2017.

A Booneville graduate Powell joins Ricky May in trying to turn the Bulldog program around. May was 10-21 with the Bulldogs, but did take the 2017 Bulldogs to the playoffs.

Besides May, Powell becomes the latest in a series coaches with Booneville connections to make their way to Waldron including Josh Walker, now the Booneville School District Athletic Director who was twice employed in Scott County.

With Powell leading the Bulldogs the 4A-4 will now feature both coaches from the 2010 Class 2A state champion Rattlers as Josh Jones, who was the Magazine head coach in 2010, is with Lamar, who makes a move to Class 4A this season.

The move to Scott County is also Powell’s first coaching work outside of Logan County. He started his coaching career at Paris, before coming to his alma mater, and ultimately making the move to Magazine in 2005.