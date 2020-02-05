Don’t try to tell Doug Powell he has his work cut out for him. He understands the history of Waldron’s football program.

Leaving Magazine after eight years as its head coach, Powell was named last week as the successor of a Bulldog program that has won 27 games since 2004, a period that spans six head coaches.

Powell was aware of the Bulldog program long before that.

“It’s an intriguing job,” he said. “It’s one of the the three places that, when I graduated (college), I thought I might like to work. some day.”

Powell was a part of turning Magazine’s program from at one time having the state’s longest active losing streak, to winning the 2010 state title as the defensive coordinator.

As the Rattlers’ head coach Powell was 40-42 including three straight playoff appearances and seasons of winning playoff openers the last two years.

That was in Class 2A and, yes Powell knows, Waldron is in 4A and you don’t have to tell the coach his new conference is loaded with playoff regulars like Dardanelle, Pottsville, Mena, and Ozark, who advanced to the 4A semifinals in 2019, and newcomer Lamar, a Class 3A playoff regular.

Ironically, you won’t have to tell Powell much, if anything, about two of those because he suited up with their head coaches on Friday nights in high school while playing for Booneville.

“I get to go against two guys I played with,” Powell noted. “They only get to go against one.”

Brian Rust, the head coach at Pottsville, and Powell were teammates during the 1989 and 1990 seasons and Powell and Lamar head coach Josh Jones were teammates during the 1991 season.

Of course Powell and Jones’ relationship is much more entwined in that Powell was the defensive coordinator and Jones the head coach at Magazine from 2005-2011, which includes the 2010 state champion Rattler team.

There is a third former teammate of Powell’s serving as a defensive coordinator for a league foe in Cliff McAnally, also another former Magazine head coach, who is at Ozark and was a senior during the 1989 season when Powell was a sophomore.

At Waldron Powell inherits a nonconference schedule that includes traditional rival Mansfield, as well as Gentry and Atkins.

“We’ve been playing uphill most of the time (at Magazine). I’m used to that,” said Powell. “You can’t worry about that.”

Exactly how all the pieces are going to fit with his new job are as yet undetermined, Powell said.

At Magazine he taught classes, helped with baseball and drove buses for other sports.

At Waldron his duties in addition to football will be serving as the district’s athletic director.

Powell will also also be working with a staff of six other coaches. At Magazine he had one from some years but had two assistants in recent years.