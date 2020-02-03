James Schmitt, Trenton Rhodes and Ozzie Osborn of Booneville High School were selected to perform in the Four States Bandmasters Clinic held in Texarkana, Texas on Jan. 16-18.

Rhodes made 1st band 1st chair trumpet as the best best at the conference, Schmitt made 2nd chair trombone in the Jazz Band and Osborn made 1st band 7th chair flute and also doubled on piccolo.

They performed a concert at Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas with a band that was comprised of students from the four states area of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahom, and Louisiana.

“Booneville was well represented at this conference. All our students performed solos at the concert and Mrs. Rhodes and I are very proud of them. This is further evidence that we have a first class instrumental music program here at Booneville,” said Brian Rhodes, Director of Bands.