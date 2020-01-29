The first weather incident of the decade turned out to be a mild one.

Classes were dismissed in South Logan County and there were some slick spots, but there was little impact for motorists.

Booneville Police Department reported no weather related traffic incidents in the morning but did respond to a motorist with a non-weather related problem later in the day.

A State Trooper in the area said he had only one motorist who requested an accident report Wednesday morning. That accident was also worked by a Logan County Deputy, who worked one other accident due to the weather.

For the schools the missed day shouldn’t be an issue as both are planning to utilize an AMI (alternative method of instruction) day so that the day will not have to be made up later.

In Booneville that meant the students would receive packets of work to complete over the weekend and turn in Monday.

In Magazine, students were expected to log into a Google classroom and find their assignments or they were presented with work requirements at the beginning of the school year.