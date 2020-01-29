In a wild ending Thursday night, the Booneville Bearcats avenged their second conference loss in as many chances. With the game against Jessieville tied at 54, they were playing for the last shot but the Lions made a steal. However, they missed the shot and Andrew Mattson, who got the rebound with four seconds left, took two dribbles and then fired a pass right on the money to a leaping Jacob Herrera, who laid it in as time expired for the 56-54 win.

This came after the Bearcats dominated Atkins on Tuesday in a 58-41 win. The two victories moved the Cats’ record to 11-9 and 5-4 in conference play, good for a third-place tie.

The LadyCats notched their first conference win of the season after losing their first eight, as Baylee Moses and Joleigh Tate combined for 33 points and 15 rebounds in their 61-51 win over Jessieville.

Booneville hosts Fountain Lake on Friday as the Bearcats go for the season sweep over the Cobras. The Bearcats are the only conference team to hand Fountain Lake a loss so far this season.

Bearcats 58 Atkins 41

Mason Goers and Blake Jones hit three-pointers to give the Cats, who had trailed early, a 10-8 lead after one. Jones then dropped two more bonus balls early in the second quarter, offsetting one by Atkins to make it 16-11. The Red Devils tied it at 16 on an Eli Roberson layup and there would be four more ties before Booneville scored the last four points of the half. Jacob Herrera made it 29-25 and then Andrew Mattson took a charge to end Atkins’ last possession of the half.

The senior also started the second-half scoring with a layup and another Goers three made it 34-25. The Red Devils got it back down to six, but Mattson hit a free throw and Austin Hill, as he had done at Perryville the previous week, beat the third-quarter buzzer with a three-pointer to make it 42-32. Atkins scored the first five of the fourth quarter but a layup and a three by Mattson heralded a 16-4 game-ending run. Mattson had another basket, hit two free throws and took another charge in the run while Goers and Herrera added baskets and Jones canned two from the line.

Mattson had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Goers scored 12, Jones 11 and Hill 10. While Herrera was held to seven points, he contributed nine rebounds and six assists. Roberson and Mike Dunagan, who had combined for 51 of Atkins’ 72 points in their win over the Cats at Atkins, were held to a combined 13 points in this game.

Atkins 63 LadyCats 52

Lindsay Wallace scored the first two baskets of the game and then took a charge, getting the LadyCats off to a fast start. Heaven Sanchez then hit a three and Baylee Moses threw in two more for a 13-8 lead. Moses then responded to a Lady Devil basket by hitting from 10 and then she and Shelby Posey scored the last two baskets of the quarter for a 19-10 lead. A Sanchez putback made it 21-11 but Atkins then made a 14-3 run to take the lead at 25-24 late in the second quarter. Sanchez put BHS back on top with a layup and two Joleigh Tate free throws made it 28-25 before Ashton Dillard cashed in two from the line to cut the LadyCat halftime lead to one.

Dillard went on a spree early in the third quarter, scoring 13 points in the first five minutes of the stanza; she would finish with 31. Tate’s three-point play finally halted the run but by then the LadyCats were down 42-33. Atkins went up by 12 late in the period but Moses got two layups and the lead was cut to 49-41 after three. The senior tried to keep the LadyCats within striking distance early in the fourth quarter as her fourth three-pointer of the night cut it to 53-45, but that was as close as they would get. The Lady Devils got some timely shooting from Lindsey Cox and held on.

Moses racked up 21 points on the night and also handed out six assists; Tate scored 13 and pulled down six rebounds. Wallace grabbed seven rebounds and took her 20th and 21st charges of the season.

LadyCats 61 Jessieville 51

A pair of three-pointers by Baylee Moses helped stake Booneville to a 12-8 lead after one quarter; Joleigh Tate also had four points in the quarter. Hayley Roberts would score the next six LadyCat points, leaving BHS ahead 18-13 before Jessieville cashed in the next six to go up by one. Heaven Sanchez restored the LadyCat lead and then Moses got a basket and a pair of free throws. After the Lady Lions reduced the lead to one Moses cashed in a three-point play for a 27-23 Booneville lead at the break.

The visitors tied it up at 27 before Sanchez and Tate got layups to restore order. Later, Shelby Posey and Tate each hit a three-pointer and Tate would add two from the line for 39-34 before JHS scored the last two baskets of the period to reduce the BHS lead to one after three. The teams swapped points twice at the start of the final quarter before a putback by Sanchez started a decisive 12-2 run. Brooke Turner hit a pair of threes in the blitz, which left the LadyCats on top 55-44. Booneville then hit 8 of 12 from the line in the last two minutes to sew up the win.

Moses had 18 points and five rebounds, while Tate scored 15 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Sanchez would add eight points, nine rebounds and four assists to the LadyCat total.

Bearcats 56 Jessieville 54

Andrew Mattson, Jacob Herrera and Mason Goers hit two free throws each in the opening two minutes and the rest of the Booneville scoring in the period came on threes. Blake Jones would knock down three of them and Goers another and the Cats led 18-10 after one. Mattson would add another to start the second quarter and Austin Hill would score the first two-point basket for the Cats midway through the quarter. Goers added a 6-footer and the Bearcats led 27-14. The Lions rallied and got as close as six before a London Lee breakaway basket made it 33-25 at halftime.

Booneville quickly pushed the lead to 14 behind Hill, who scored on a layup and then converted a four-point play. But Jessieville outscored the Cats 13-2 the rest of the period, as threes by Landon Daley and Jarrett Davis cut the lead to 41-38. Jones canned a fourth three-pointer to start the fourth quarter and Herrera followed suit, with a Zac Costa layup making it 49-40. But a technical on the Jessieville coach seemed to spur the Lions into action as they went on a 14-3 run. A Jones three-point play was the only Booneville scoring in that time frame, and a Carson Hair layup put the Lions on top with just over a minute left. Herrera re-tied the game with a 15-footer, setting the stage for a frenetic final minute.

Both teams had shots to take the lead but missed and then Jessieville was called for carrying. Booneville then played for the last shot but a pass went awry and was stolen. Hair took a 6-footer that was short, with Mattson rebounding at the 4-second mark. He took a couple of dribbles and then fired a pass upcourt toward the rim, where Herrera skied and laid it in with one motion as time expired. The student section and Booneville’s bench players then rushed the court and mobbed Herrera.

Jones led the Cats with 15 points as Hill added 12 and Herrera 11. Herrera and Mattson each handed out four assists but it would be Mattson’s final pass that was destined to be remembered for a long time in Bearcat basketball lore.