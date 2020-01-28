A new procedure for taking the skills portion, or the driving portion, of the drivers license testing procedure has been launched.

After a written test has been passed a potential licensed driver must now schedule an appointment via the Arkansas State Police’s website at https:www.ark.org.asp-driver-scheduler/

The change is apparently to prevent someone from attempting to take the driving portion of the test only to learn there are no more available slots for tests on a particular day.

A state trooper is stationed at Booneville City Hall giving both written and driving tests on non-holiday Mondays and Thursdays. Driving tests are given in the morning and written tests in the afternoon.