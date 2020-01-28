In a specially called meeting last week, the Booneville City Council passed an ordinance setting an April 14 special election to ask voters to extend a one percent sales tax collected in the city.

The ordinance was passed to meet law mandated deadlines necessary to hold the election. A previous ordinance, passed in October, called for a February election but a missed deadline prevented that date from being an option.

The change means the tax, if renewed for a sixth five-year term, will take effect on Oct. 1 of 2020.

Taxes are required to start on the first day of a quarter but there will be no dead period due to waiting through a challenge period and following certification of the election because the current tax would expire on Sept. 30.

The ordinance passed by the coucil in October also did not alter the distribution of the tax, as has been the case in each of the previous four renewals.

The current formula calls for the tax to a city improvement account to receive 30 percent of the collections and the police department another 22 percent.

The fire department and Area Agency/Senior Center get 10 percent each; the airport 7 percent; the street department, parks commission and animal control 5 percent each; the BDC/Chamber 4 percent and the Oak Hill Cemetery fund 2 percent.

Booneville voters have five times approved the tax, typically overwhelmingly, the last time in March of 2015 by a count of 81-3.

When the tax was initially passed in 1995 it did so with 73.1 percent of the vote. In 2000 it was approved with 86.3 percent of the vote. In 2005 the measure was approved with 83.7 percent of the vote.

Put on a primary ballot 10 years ago the approval was still a two-to-one margin although the 566 votes cast was the most ever cast on the question.

In 2019 the tax collected $705,909.62.

The tax ordinance was the only item on the agenda for last week’s meeting.