HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests will be conducting prescribed burns in Arkansas and Oklahoma over the next several months.

The purposes of these burns are to reestablish fire’s natural role in the forest ecosystem, improve forest health, and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires. Prescribed burns are conducted when the conditions indicate that natural resource management objectives will be met and there will be minimal impact to the public.

Persons with smoke sensitivities, who are not on the Forest Service’s prescribed burn notification list, should contact their nearest ranger district to be added.

Many conditions must be met before a prescribed fire can be ignited. The day chosen must be a combination of the correct humidity, wind speed and direction, temperature, fuel moisture, and atmospheric conditions. Factoring in all these requirements limits the number of days in which a prescribed fire can take place.

The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests will notify local media outlets on days when prescribed fires are scheduled in their area. Daily updates on prescribed fires across the forests can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/ouachita or www.fs.usda.gov/osfnf or by calling 1-888-243- 1042.

The public is asked if they see any unattended wildfires in their area to call fire dispatch at (501) 321-5232 or dial 911.

“In addition to reporting wildfires, it is also important not to fly drones over or near wildfires and prescribed burns,” said Josh Graham, fire and aviation staff officer for the Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests. “Flying drones during these events pose serious risks to firefighters and the public and many times causes us to have to temporary halt operations.”

Flying drones over a wildfire or prescribed burn may be violating federal, state and local laws and may subject the offender with civil penalties, including fines of up to $25,000, and potentially criminal prosecution.

For more information, please call your local district office, or the Ouachita National Forest Supervisor’s Office at (501) 321-5202 or the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests Supervisor’s Office at (479) 964-7200.