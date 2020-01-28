The Powerball jackpot stands at $394 million for Wednesday night’s drawing – the highest it has been since March of last year when a $768.4 million jackpot was hit in Wisconsin. The cash value of the current jackpot is $274.6 million.

So far, this jackpot run has produced 21 winning Match 5 tickets of $1 million each, nine winning Match 5 plus Power Play tickets of $2 million each and more than 16 million winning tickets across all prize tiers. This will be the first Powerball jackpot won in 2020.

Two other jackpots also continue to grow, according to Bishop Woosley, director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s night drawing is $141 million. The Natural State Jackpot (NSJ), which is only sold in Arkansas, has increased to $200,000 for tonight’s drawing.

“Right now players can purchase the 5-Buck Bundle, which includes a $3 Powerball ticket with Power Play, a $2 Mega Millions ticket and a free Natural State Jackpot ticket. That’s three chances at three big jackpots for only $5,” Woosley noted in a news release.

“Drawings for Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots each occur twice a week and grow by several million dollars each time no one wins the jackpot,” Woosley said. “Natural State Jackpot drawings occur six nights a week and increase $10,000 each night no one wins. Tickets for Powerball and Mega Millions are $2 each, and NSJ tickets are only $1.”

Woosley said there also are other ways to win big.

“Since the $10 $10,000 Stacked instant ticket launched on Dec. 31, 2019, 140 people have claimed the top prize. That is an average of 35 a week! And there are still 176 $10,000 prizes out there and a total of more than $7.8 million in all prizes on this scratch-off,” he said.

Woosley said all proceeds from lottery purchases help fund college scholarships for deserving Arkansans.

“To date we have raised more than $914 million for scholarships and have awarded more the 542,000,” he said. “The lottery has helped thousands of students attend college who may not have been financially able to go without the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship.”

Woosley reminds people to always play responsibly. If gambling is causing a problem for an individual, help is available by calling or texting the 24-hour confidential National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.