RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.—Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean’s List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2019 semester.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean’s List.

A total of 1,971 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during fall 2019. Included in the fall 2019 Dean’s List are 831 students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average, a 3.6 percent increase over fall 2018.

Local members of the fall 2019 Arkansas Tech University Dean’s List, listed alphabetically by the town of their permanent address, are:

Booneville: Elizabeth Joyce Baker, Joie Elizabeth Bogart (4.0), Charlie Jan Bolyard, Cayne Elizabeth Ford (4.0), Lyndsey Taylor Gentry, Deanna Ann Haines (4.0), Caitlin Gelisha Miller, Haley Michelle Roberts, Lauren Blake Ryan, Hannah Nicole Scantling, Michael Victor Stewart, Jessica Kay Tanner (4.0), Dalton Lee Tatum.

Magazine: Tamar Elizabeth Corley, Molly Jill Haney, Arlin Jo-Dale Lewis, Madison Abigail Loyd, Amber Dawn Mikles, Reagan Brooke Pickartz (4.0), Kaitlynn Brooke Ryan (4.0), Rebekah Avigail Spain, Adrian Danielle Staton.