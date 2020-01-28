The Sebastian County 9-1-1 Board will hold a public meeting 9 a.m. today at the Ben Geren Park Safe Shelter to hear from a consultant with the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials.

An APCO presentation will be followed by questions.

According to APCO’s website, the organization is an international leader committed to providing complete public safety communications expertise, professional development, technical assistance, advocacy and outreach to benefit their 30,000-plus members and the public. Founded in 1935, APCO is the world’s oldest and largest organization of public safety communications professionals and supports the largest U.S. membership base of any public safety association.