The 3rd River Valley Duathlon may not occur until Sunday, April 26, but the early deadline for registration is less than a month away for the 5k/11.8 mile/5k run/bike race.

The race is being held by the River Valley Skin Cancer Alliance (RVSCA), with the proceeds being split between the Reynolds Cancer Support House located in Fort Smith, and the Melanoma Research Center.

Kerrie Taber, founder of RVSCA, is also the race director for the River Valley Duathlon. She explains, “People can either sign up to be part of a relay or an individual. Individuals run the 5k, they come back and do the [11.8 mile] bike ride, then run the 5k again. If they’re part of the relay, it means one person does the running part and their [teammate] does the cycling.”

Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m. is the deadline to meet before the fees go up for individual or relay teams. The individual race fee is $40 plus an additional $3 sign-up fee. The entry fee goes up to $50 beginning Feb. 17.

The relay race fee is $25 per person plus a $2.50 sign up fee. The relay fee increases to $30 beginning Feb. 17. If a participant is looking for someone to be a part of a relay team, please contact RVSKA@yahoo.com.

The race will be around the roads of Fort Chaffee with the start/finish in the historic district. Previous events have been around the same area in previous years.

Taber said, “The only thing that changed between the first year and second year is the running route. We almost had a collision between runners and cyclists, but participants seem to enjoy the new route. Although the Fort Chaffee Crossing area has gravel and mountain bike areas, this course will be completely road.”

Taber said that some people will ride mountain bikes in the race. Any bike is allowed as long as it doesn’t have a motor. The Strava running and bicycling course maps can be found on the website. There is a crossover between the routes at Fort Chaffee and Taylor. Cyclists will have the right of way. Both will finish up going down Terry to the transition/finish.

This year will see participants receiving medals.

Taber said, “Everyone gets a participation medal if you complete the race. We have an overall male and overall female medals. The relays have a first, second and third place in the all male, all female, and co-ed categories. There are medals for different age categories.”

RVSCA also teams up with Ainsley’s Angels, providing adaptive racing chairs known as chariots. Athlete riders are safely pushed/pulled through the race with the assistance of an Angel Runner/Rider.

Melanoma is not as common as other forms of skin cancer, but is considered deadlier since the cancer is more likely to spread to other parts of the body. It is also preventable if proper care is taken against UV rays, beginning with outdoor activities starting at an early age. Melanoma is treatable if caught early enough. Most early stage melanomas can be treated with surgery alone.

Those interested in signing up for the race or for volunteer opportunities may do so online at https://www.trisignup.com/Race/AR/FortSmith/RiverValleyDuathlon.