Former Ozark Fire Chief Kevin Eveld and his wife, former City Clerk Sonya Eveld, were cleared of wrongdoing following an investigation into allegations made in 2018 by an Ozark resident of using city funds for personal expenses and destroying public documents.

An Arkansas Legislative Audit found “apparent state constitutional conflicts” in December 2017 and Ozark resident Steven Whitaker filed a lawsuit in Franklin County Circuit Court in 2018 alleging the Ozark City Council violated the Freedom of Information Act while doing research on misappropriation of funds.

David L. Ethredge, the appointed special prosecutor for the case and current Prosecuting Attorney for the 14th Judicial District in Mountain Home, said Monday that although no criminal actions were found after an investigation by the Arkansas State Police, the results “did not mean that policies and procedures were not at fault.”

Ethredge issued a letter Jan. 7 that recommended no criminal charges be filed against the Evelds for misappropriation of funds with the City of Ozark.

“As a result of this investigation and information which included interviewing numerous witnesses, reviewing documentary evidence, the Arkansas State Police has made a recommendation that no charges be filed in this matter,” Ethredge wrote in a letter to Ozark Mayor Roxie Hall, Legislative Auditor Roger A. Norman and Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Phillips in Russellville.

“We can agree that some policies and procedures need reworked or eliminated totally,” Kevin Eveld wrote in a reply email Jan. 20.

Ozark City Attorney Kevin Barham said Thursday the investigation found nothing that rose to the level of being prosecuted as a criminal matter, but it "did not mean there was not any wrongdoing or misstep."

Using city funds for personal expenses, Barham added, was a violation of state law and it is not a policy of the city's to allow personnel to use city funds for personal expenses. The Evelds quickly paid back the funds used, Barham noted.

The 2017 audit on the City of Ozark by the Arkansas Joint Auditing Committee noted “certain deficiency in internal control” that are considered to be a “material weakness.” Noncompliance with state law and accepted accounting principles was noted in the offices of mayor, recorder/treasurer, and District Court clerk, the audit stated. The office of the Ozark police chief, however, was in “substantial compliance” with Arkansas fiscal and financial laws, the audit added.

Review of credit card charges, the 2017 legislative audit on the City of Ozark stated, “indicated the City had one account with five cards issued to the Mayor, Recorder/Treasurer, Street Superintendent, Police Chief and Fire Chief, respectively.”

Whitaker questioned certain use of public funds for private use by both Evelds. Kevin Eveld had also served as construction manager for a new community center.

Joey McCutchen of McCutchen & Sexton in Fort Smith represented Whitaker in the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) complaint against the City of Ozark filed in July in connection to the special investigation. McCutchen said Wednesday he and his client still stood by assertions the Evelds had conducted business improperly.

"If there are policies and procedures to allow use of public money to pay for private expenses and then repay them, the implications are clearly there, then that's not right," McCutchen said. "We have the right to know what is going on and the right to inquire and the right to demand accountability."

In a Jan. 20 email reply to the Times Record, Kevin Eveld said he and his wife did not answer media requests for comment on the situation out of “respect for the rule of law.” Sonya had commented for a July 2018 article on the matter that her husband resigned because of medical issues. She also told the Times Record that receipts requested by Whitaker had been sent to a digitizing service to make FOIA requests such as Whitaker’s easier to process.

Sonya Eveld had also acknowledged the higher level of accountability she faced as being the city clerk and the wife of the chief of the Ozark Fire Department for many years.

“We were under investigation, as bogus as it was with a special prosecutor,” Kevin Eveld replied in an email. “We answered questions that were asked by a Special Agent from the Arkansas State Police. That’s the way an investigation should be handled, not in the newspaper with unsubstantiated accusations. All of the accusations that were leveled against us in the Special Council meeting were debunked in less than 30 minutes. Didn’t make a difference, voted to audit anyway.”