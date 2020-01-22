A man and woman were arrested Thursday after allegedly trying to receive a quarter pound of methamphetamine in the mail.

Hector Alvarez of Clarksville and Brittney Nicole Heaslet of Hartman were arrested on suspicion of felony conspiracy to deliver or obtain a controlled substance. Alvarez and Heaslet were arrested after they allegedly went to pick up the package at FedEx, 4600 Phoenix Ave., according to the arrest report.

Fort Smith police were first told on Thursday afternoon that a man later identified as Alvarez was trying to pick up a large amount of meth in a package at FedEx. When they arrived on scene, Alvarez asked police why they were there and began acting nervously.

A senior FedEx worker told the police a delivery driver tried to take a package to Simon Cantreras, but that the occupants of the listed residence did not know who Simon Cantreras was. Workers later opened the package and found a large bag of meth inside. Alvarez later arrived at the office to get the package.

Police weighed the bag of meth at four ounces, or one-fourth of a pound.

Police later identified Heaslet, who was waiting outside the office in a vehicle, as his girlfriend. She was arrested with Alvarez on his charge as well as a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation, according to arrest records.

Alvarez and Heaslet were held Tuesday in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center without bond.

