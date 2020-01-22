Job was open for five days

A program completely unaccustomed to a coaching search had a head football coaching vacancy for five days.

Doc Crowley was unanimously approved as the 18th head coach at the school during a school board meeting Tuesday night.

Crowley replaces Scott Hyatt, who spent 13 years as the head coach and 28 of the last 30 with the school district.

“We thought it was best for our kids if we though the right guy was in place there was no need to drag our feet on this,” superintendent of schools Trent Goff said after the move was approved Tuesday. “And this felt like the best way to move forward after our discussion.”

Crowley was a little surprised the announcement was so soon after Hyatt stepped down on Jan. 9.

“It was a surprise. I didn’t know it would happen like that,” said Crowley, who spoke with the school board during its meeting.

The 34-year old Crowley, who was named the first Broyles Award winner as the best high school assistant coach in the state, is no stranger to the program, of course.

He’s been on the staff since 2010, and spent the last seven years as the offensive coordinator, including on both 15-0 state title teams.

“I’m pumped up,” Crowley said of the Tuesday’s announcement. “I walked into the house last night after the board meeting and my wife and daughter were dancing to Cherokee, purple and gold streamers everywhere, balloons everywhere to surprise me when I got home.

“My brother and his wife came over. My Mom and Dad came over. Kyle (Arnold), my best friend, came over. They all and were excited for me. You could tell it was kind of emotional for some of my family for sure.”

That family includes his father Jay Crowley who was the quarterback of the Bearcat team to make a state title appearance in 1978, and his mother Terry (Hale) Crowley, who is a 1982 graduate, as well as Arnold, who was a linebacker on the 2000 state championship team.

While he may not be from BHS himself, Crowley, who played multiple sports at Charleston High School and played golf at Arkansas Tech University, understands the storied century of Bearcat football.

“Somebody reminded me since 1966 I’m only the fifth (head coach),” said Crowley. “That’s not many.”

Starting with his father’s head coach, Gene Bradley, who started a 15-year career in 1966, Crowley also follows Doug Scheel, who stayed nine years, Ken Rippy, who stayed 17 seasons, and Hyatt who was in charge for the last 13 years.

Crowley is hoping for the same type of staying power.

“I told the board I wanted this to be my first head coaching job, and I want it to be my last one,” said Crowley. “As long as they’ll have me here, I want to be here.”