The Central District Baptist Association hosted a bicycle and television giveaway on Dec. 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The Rev. Glenn Barnes Sr., district moderator, spearheaded the community service event that benefited families in need during the holidays, according to a news release.

The goal was to collect 100 bikes and 100 TVs for families.

“Local churches, the Corvette Club, private donations and even other children made contributions to this worthwhile cause,” according to the release. “The community showed up in great numbers to witness the joy of giving, sharing fellowship and feasting.”

Central District Womens’ Auxiliary representatives and others were on hand to help distribute the items. Presenters included Annette Brewer, (queen); Barbara Thomas, (treasurer); Christian Barnes, (president of the young adults); Dorothy Terry, (second vice president), Rev. Glenn Barnes; and Ruthene Kelley, (president.)