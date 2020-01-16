Accounting for the primary charge on 47 arrest warrants, drugs were again the top criminal activity resulting in arrest warrants in the Southern District of Logan County in 2019.

Combined, there were 122 felony arrest warrants processed by the Logan County Circuit Clerk’s office in 2019 according to a report issued last week. That is up down from the 142 warrants from 2017.

There were more than 100 warrants issued in the district for the fourth straight year after totals for the previous three years were in the double digits.

The 47 cases involving drugs is up down from 81 cases being brought by 15th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Tom Tatum II’s office in 2018.

In addition to the cases where drugs were the primary offense,there was another where a drugs offense was secondary in the indictment.

The drug offenses ran the gamut of delivery or possession of methamphetamine or other controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, deliver or store a controlled substance.

A distant second in cases involved property crimes, which was the top count in 25 cases. There were another 15 cases which fall under the heading of violence.

The property charges ranged from commercial burglary or residential burglary, of which were 14 of the cases, to theft of property or theft by receiving.

The violence cases include aggravated assaults on a family members, domestic battery, as well as other aggravated assaults, second degree assault, and battery offenses.

There were also six cases involving sex crimes including rape, child pornography, and failure to comply with sex offender reporting requirements.

There were six such cases in 2018 and 12 cases involving sex crimes in 2017.

Forgery accounted for four cases and prosecutors executed felony warrants in three cases where defendants did not appear in court. Other warrants were issued for nonsupport, fleeing, criminal mischief, arson, and hindering apprehension.

Combined, there are 222 counts and enhancements listed on the warrants, down from 411 in 2018 and the 297 from 2017.