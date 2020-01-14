Funds from December event will help expand, enhance health care in River Valley

Officials with Mercy announced recently this year’s Mercy Health Foundation Fort Smith Charity Ball raised more than $538,000 to help expand health care services in the River Valley.

Mercy operates the hospital and a clinic in Booneville which also provides services to the Magazine School District's wellness center.

Mercy’s foundation made a direct appeal for donations to help expand prenatal services to those in need at the McAuley Clinic. Through the clinic, Mercy Fort Smith works to ensure that expectant mothers who might not otherwise have access to prenatal services receive the care they need and deserve.

The annual fundraising event drew hundreds to the Fort Smith Convention Center for a dinner, dancing, live auction and entertainment from country singer and American Idol alum Gabby Barrett, as well as an after party with the Emerald City Band.

