Due to landslide

Ozark-St. Francis National Forests officials permanently close a portion of road damaged by landslide.

Officials with the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest announced today the closure of part of FS Road 1604, also known as Shoal Creek Road, on the Mount Magazine Ranger District in Logan County for safety reasons.

The damaged road is part of the orange trail of the Huckleberry Mountain Loop Trail system.

The closure is effective for all traffic, the release states, and adds barricades have been installed to keep motorists from accessing the washed away portion of the road.

“The road is very popular with equestrian and off-highway vehicle enthusiasts.” said Mount Magazine Deputy District Ranger Clark Reames. “An alternate route is being considered so visitors will be able to continue enjoying their activities away from the landslide area. With the barricades in place now, we want to remind visitors that OHV rules on the forest prohibits riders from going behind a closed gate/barricade or off a designated road or trail.”

Because it has become unstable, Forest officials say the section of the road is permanently closed.

“The slide is still actively moving and very unstable,” stated Rick Monk, Ozark-St. Francis National Forests hydrologist. “It may take some time for the landslide to stabilize and is currently very dangerous. Visitors should avoid this area.”

For more information, please contact the Mount Magazine Ranger District at 479-963-3076.