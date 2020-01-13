Disaster and emergency personnel are still inspecting the damage rendered by an EF2 tornado that swept through the region east of Corley. The small community is located just south of Subiaco and north of Mt. Magazine State Park.

According to the National Weather Service survey, the tornado touched down two miles southeast of Cove Lake at 7:44 p.m. Friday off of Mt. Salem Road, where a barn was destroyed. It continued northeast, damaging a mobile home along St. Louis Valley Road.

After crossing Arkansas Highway 109 just west of Midway, the tornado destroyed a mobile home off of Old Military Road. The tornado crossed Highway 109 again south of Prairie View, destroying chicken houses. Homes lost large sections of their roofs along Parks Road southeast of Prairie View, but most of their walls remain.

Additional outbuildings and chicken houses were damaged or destroyed east of Scranton. Several trees and power lines were blown down along the path. The tornado lifted just north of the Tokalon community, which is south of where the Arkansas River spills into the north end of Lake Dardanelle.

Overall, the 250-yard wide tornado traveled 13.6 miles for 18 minutes through the sparsely populated region with peak winds recorded between 111-135 mph. There are no injuries reported at this time.

Although Western Arkansas did receive freezing rain Saturday, Logan County Emergency Management Director Tobi Miller said, “There wasn’t too much ice at the foot of the mountain.” Icy roads would have hindered the assessment with increased travel hazards.

Logan County Judge Ray Gack issued a verbal disaster declaration to see if Logan County qualified for state emergency management assistance and met the declaration requirement for state assistance.

Miller reiterated, “In the coming days, we’ll assess what kinds of damages we have and if we meet that threshold, but most likely, we will not.”

As Miller drives through the county to assess the property of a landowner who contacted her office, she discovers some of the structures along the way that were damaged or destroyed are not occupied.

“I’m still trying to find the people who need assistance,” Miller said. “The one thing we’re lacking is people who have damage contacting me.”

The Logan County Office of Emergency Management can be reached by calling (479) 963-3218, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.