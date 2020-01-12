On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Arkansas State Band and Orchestra Association Region 8 Junior High All-Region Band tryouts were held at Ozark High School.

Booneville had two students to qualify for the Region Junior High School Bands. They were Aaron Rhodes, who earned Second Chair in the Wind Symphony on Baritone and Isabella Bradshaw, who earned a spot in the Concert Band on Clarinet.

“The region band tryout process is important to the development of a complete program and I’m proud of all our students who participated in this process. Aaron and Isabella will have a great time at the All-Region clinic, which will culminate in a concert at the Fort Smith Performing Arts Center on Jan. 25,” said Brian Rhodes, Director of Bands, Booneville Public Schools.

Some of the schools in Region 8 include Fort Smith, Van Buren, Greenwood and Alma.