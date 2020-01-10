State Sen. Gary Stubblefield recently received an Arkansas State Chamber/Associated Industries of Arkansas 2019 Business Matters Leadership Award.

Stubblefield (R, Branch) was recognized with the award for supporting positive business initiatives during the 92nd General Assembly.

The Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas is the leading voice for business at the State Capitol and serves as the primary business advocate on all issues affecting Arkansas employers.

The State Chamber/AIA’s mission is to promote a pro-business, free-enterprise agenda and contest anti-business legislation, regulations and rules.