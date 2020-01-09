The number of area residents who began a new decade behind bars as a result of New Year’s Eve events was a very small one.

The Booneville Police Department reported they had one person in jail as a result of suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Lt. Ben Villarreal.

Though there were arrests made on the final night of the decade, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office made no alcohol-related detentions on Dec. 31, according to Chief Deputy Josh Scott.

The Paris Police Department also reported on inhibited driving offenders.