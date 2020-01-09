Next coach will be just the 18th in program history.

Scott Hyatt has stepped down as head coach of the Booneville Bearcats this morning.

Hyatt, according to Booneville Schools Superintendent Trent Goff, will become the Dean of Students for the district for the remainder of the school year, while also continuing in the role of assistant athletic director.

Goff said Hyatt informed administrators he was ready to step away and that it was time for a change.

Posting 15-0 records in both 2013 and 2018, Hyatt coached teams won state titles in Class 4A and 3A. He also led the program to seven conference titles in his 13 seasons here.

The Bearcats were 123-36 during Hyatt’s 13-year tenure, a .774 winning percentage.

With Hyatt’s departure, offensive coordinator Doc Crowley is in charge of the football operations on an interim basis, Goff said.

Goff said he expects to have a coach in place well before spring football. That individual will be just the 18th person to be the head coach of a program that celebrated its 100th season in 2019.