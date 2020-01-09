Final numbers for the year were not available going into the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays, but one thing was certain. The Booneville Police Department already had three officers log more than 100 arrests for the year.

Though BPD Lt./Criminal Investigator BenVillarreal declined to identify the officers, he did say that the top arresting officer made 128 arrests.

Villarreal said last week the arrests made by the officers were for a variety of suspected criminal activity ranging from being picked up for outstanding warrants to new felony charges to misdemeanor offenses to driving while intoxicated suspicion.

Villarreal said whether having three officers crack the 100-arrest mark is a first or not is difficult to determine.

“No one really tracked it before,” Villarreal said. “I got to looking at the number of reports each officer filed and did a study to look at how many arrests were being made. It was interesting to see the numbers.”

That’s because reports do not mean arrests, Villarreal said.

“The difference sometimes is we don’t do a report for all arrests. We do a report for ticketed offenses or a felony with a bond to be set,” he said.

Then there are also reports taken for investigations into neighbor disputes or something that may not generate an arrest.

That, Villarreal said, is okay because many grants the department seeks want to know about report numbers to gauge need.

Combined the BPD officers, which includes six on patrol, had made more than 510 arrests going into the final days of the year.

There are also positions like Villarreal’s which see few arrests but it is Villarreal who prepares an arrest affidavit that results in it being served, often, by another officer.