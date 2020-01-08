The Booneville High School Basketball Homecoming activities will begin on Friday, Jan. 10 with the 4th annual Homecoming Walk.

Royalty, escorts and senior high basketball players will be going to the elementary school to walk the halls at 1:15. The Homecoming Pep Rally will be in the high school gym at 2:20 p.m. The Coronation will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Bearcat Gymnasium. The games against the Fort Smith Future School will begin immediately following the Coronation.

The Royalty will be escorted by Bearcat Basketball players.

The Homecoming Royalty is Seventh Grade Maid, Emily Wooldridge; Eighth Grade Maid: Linley Garrett; Freshman Maid: Layla Byrum; Sophomore Maid: Heaven Sanchez; Junior Maid: Lindsay Wallace; and Senior Maid: Shelby Posey.

The Basketball Homecoming Queen for 2020 is Brittnie Maness. She is the granddaughter of Roxy and Tony Maness.

The 2020 BHS Boys Basketball players escorting the Royalty are: Keaton Canada, Andrew Mattson, Jacob Herrera, Jacob Mikles, Zac Costa, Blake Jones, Austin Hill, Jordan Sanchez, Austin Goff, Mason Goers, Casey Mattson, Rocky Ross, Evan Escabedo, London Lee, Levi Wilson.

The children in the ceremony are Addyson Akins and Hadley Weathers-Hurst.