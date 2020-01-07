The woman allegedly involved in the Dec. 20 death of her mother in Mansfield has been charged with murder.

Jordana Caraway Rogers, 32, of Mansfield has been charged with first-degree murder in Sebastian County Circuit Court. Rogers was charged after authorities found her mother dead in her mother's residence on Dec. 23. Authorities arrested her that day in Nacogdoches County, Texas.

Rogers has been given a $500,000 cash-only bond before her arraignment at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Circuit Court.

This is a developing story.