National forest fire managers are currently conducting prescribed burns in areas across the Ouachita National Forest and the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests.

Among prescribed burns expected to occur today is one for 150 acres on the Ouachita National Forest in the vicinity of Booneville.

A prescribed fire is one that is ignited by highly trained fire personnel under specified fuel and weather conditions to achieve specific resource objectives.

Daily prescribed fire updates can also be found at: www.fs.usda.gov/ouachita or by calling 1-888-243-1042.