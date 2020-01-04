A week before Christmas, Fort Cannabis Co. opened in Fort Smith and has since sold over 16 pounds of medical marijuana.

Manager Jordan Mooney told the Times Record, "We have been very warmly welcomed."

Since its first medical marijuana store opened in May 2019, the state of Arkansas has seen over 4,200 pounds of sales. Each person with a Medical Marijuana Card can buy up to 2.5 ounces every two weeks and the 14 stores across the state have filled about 2,700 times this amount.

Though many people do not buy the full amount their prescription allows, Fort Cannabis has sold enough to completely fill over 100 prescriptions. The company sells quarter-ounce and eighth-ounce packets of flower, which is the standard form of intake for marijuana. Other forms available include edibles, tinctures and lotions.

Mooney said their most popular product is the flower form, and that the majority of people using it are veterans or others with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Those with lung-related problems tend to prefer edibles, according to Mooney, while those with Crohn's disease tend to prefer the lotions and tinctures so they can rub the ointment onto the areas impacted.

All of their products contain THC, the aspect of marijuana that gives you the feeling of being high. Other products contain CBD oils. Both aspects work together for medicinal purposes. While Fort Cannabis has pure THC products, they do not want to compete with products that are purely CBD. Mooney believes there are plenty of CBD stores in the area so there is no reason for them to carry that sort of product.

No one can enter Fort Cannabis without a Medical Marijuana Card and they have a security guard on duty to ensure no one comes in without one. In order to get a card, customers go to a doctor for a diagnosis and prescription. Mooney commented on the stigma that surrounds turning to medical marijuana for relief, causing many to seek a prescription from a doctor they have not seen before so that they can continue seeing their general practitioner without the fear of judgement.

Out of the steady flow of customers at Fort Cannabis, most know exactly what they want. Fort Cannabis is licensed to grow its own strains, but they have yet to start up a growing operation. There are five other cultivators in the state and Fort Cannabis receives products from all of them in order to maximize variety. This variety helps the company treat a wide range of illnesses in the River Valley area, Mooney said.

Fort Cannabis Co. is located at 3904 Ayers Road. Mooney said that Friday afternoon had been his busiest day yet.