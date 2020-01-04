The state trooper involved in the pursuit of a motorcyclist, that ended in a fatal collision Thursday in Fort Smith, hasn't been placed on administrative leave during the investigation of the incident.

James Edward Degnan of Fort Smith reportedly hit a van "at a high rate of speed" at the intersection of Waldron Road and Grand Avenue after fleeing the trooper on his motorcycle, according to Fort Smith police spokesperson Aric Mitchell. The trooper was not identified Friday.

State Police have handed the investigation over to Fort Smith police "to ensure transparency," Mitchell said.

State Police have not placed the trooper on administrative leave because Fort Smith police have not cited him/her for any violation of motor vehicle law. Additionally, no one has alleged the trooper caused Degnan's death or caused him to run the red light in the intersection prior to the collision, said State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler in an email Friday.

"As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, there does not appear to have been any violation of Arkansas State Police policy or procedure," Sadler said in the email.

During the pursuit, Degnan was going over the speed limit and "couldn't prevent" running into a van in the intersection, Mitchell said. Mitchell on Friday couldn't say if police following the collision found drugs or weapons on Degnan's body.

Since March 2018 Degnan was booked into the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center seven times, mostly for misdemeanor warrants related to court expenses and appearances. He was arrested Nov. 14 on suspicion of possessing an instrument of a crime, according to jail records.

Mitchell said he expects to receive the preliminary report of the incident within two days, which will allow him to release more information about the collision to the public.