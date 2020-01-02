Two suspects in an alleged armed robbery Monday at a Fort Smith Burger King have been arrested.

Christian Geovanny Salguero and Dwaun Darsell Davis of Fort Smith have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and held Wednesday without bond at the Crawford and Sebastian county detention centers. They were arrested following the robbery and a shooting "likely associated" with the robbery, according to Fort Smith police.

Davis around 6:30 a.m. Monday allegedly robbed the Burger King in the 5300 block of Rogers Avenue. Fort Smith police arrested Davis after he fell asleep while reportedly intoxicated waiting to finalize a transaction on his newly-purchased phone at a MetroPCS Store. They recovered about $3,000 from the alleged robbery, according to a Police Department news release.

In addition to the alleged robbery, Davis was also arrested on suspicion of felony theft of more than $1,000 of property and felon in possession of a firearm, misdemeanor leaving the scene of a property damage accident and public intoxication, a misdemeanor petition to revoke bond warrant and a bond surrender, according to arrest records.

Van Buren police arrested Salguero overnight Sunday in connection with the robbery. He was arrested after his mother, around 12:30 a.m. Monday reportedly heard him yelling and then numerous gunshots in the 1400 block of North 38th Street, the incident report states.

Salguero's mother found several bullet holes in the area, the report states.

Salguero was additionally charged with misdemeanor fleeing in his arrest, according to records.

Davis is set to appear in court Jan. 8 for his alleged offenses in the robbery, according to records.