THEFTS

CINDY CIRCLE, 100 BLOCK: Medication valued at $100 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 17TH STREET, 300 BLOCK: A 2007 Chevrolet HHR was reported stolen.

SOUTH L STREET, 2600 BLOCK: A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $13,500 was reported stolen.

ROGERS AVENUE, 8300 BLOCK: Tools and money valued at $9,800 were reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man pointed a handgun at him out of his vehicle and drove off.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a woman kicked him in the chest and arm, causing him to go to the hospital.

A MULDROW WOMAN reported a woman tapped on the window of a vehicle she was inside with a gun.

KAVEONNA ICHELLE FAITH KERR OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

SEX CRIMES

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported she sexually assaulted her niece and nephew 38 years ago.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

ISMAEL TEJAS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of more than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of 2-28 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility, misdemeanor fleeing and a parole violation.

BRANDON SANDS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance and theft of less than $1,000 of property and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a window and Coke machine damaged with a value of $2,000.

JAMIE LYNN INGRAM OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony residential burglary and kidnapping.

SHAUN MICHAEL EASTON OF UNIONTOWN was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by receiving.