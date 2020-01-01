Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 42-year old Brian Perez, who found dead near the intersection of Ninth and Broadway on Dec. 19.

Booneville Police Department Lt. Ben Villarreal said last week the cause of death was apparently natural and likely attributable to cardiac distress. The body was not sent to the State Crime Lab.

Villarreal said there were no signs of foul play or trauma to the body and there is apparently a history of cardiac illness in the decedent’s family. Villarreal also said a passer-by attempted CPR on Perez.

Perez lived on Sixth Street and was likely just out walking when he collapsed Villarreal said.