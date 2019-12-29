The Booneville City Council adopted the 2020 budget for the city during its regularly scheduled meeting last week.

However, as adopted, the plan has no provision for dues for the Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber of Commerce.

Booneville Mayor Jerry Wilkins said last week that is because he has some questions he needs answered before the dues, which are paid through a service agreement, as mandated by auditors, between the city and Chamber are presented.

Wilkins said those questions include a breakdown of salary expenses shown on the Chamber’s 2020 budget as well as an entry anticipating $32,000 in revenue from the city for 2020.

If that is reflective of the Chamber’s four percent take of a one percent sales tax collected in the city, that would mean the city collected $800,000 from the tax.

The tax is expected to top $700,000 this year for the first time.

Wilkins said he expects the council to address the annual dues when it meets in January.

In September the council voted, on the recommendation of Wilkins, to drop from a combined $12,500 in annual dues the city and its water department pay as separate members, to a combined $6,000.

After that meeting BDC/Chamber Executive Director Susan Bulger announced she would be leaving her position, but she later withdrew her recommendation.

Bulger wrote a letter to the council in October requesting the council restore the previous dues amount, which she said had been paid since 2001.

In addition to the budget ordinance, the council adopted a salary ordinance for 2020. The ordinance kept salaries at the current levels.