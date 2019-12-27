Fort Smith police in their review of the Aug. 24 emergency call between former dispatcher Donna Reneau and a drowning Debra Stevens, identify gaps in their dispatch service — specifically in their training for the position, protocol during water rescue calls and conduct regulations for dispatchers speaking to callers.

Police in their review, recommended these areas be addressed and have taken at least one step in their training in hopes of better responding to water rescues, particularly such incidents involving vehicles. Reneau in the Aug. 24 call, told Stevens to "shut up" and that she didn't know why she was "freaking out" before Stevens drowned inside her flooded vehicle that morning in the 5800 block of Kinkead Avenue.

The Police Department as of November did not have a call type that "accurately reflected" the situation Stevens was in. Officers and dispatchers have typically used the phrase "stalled vehicle" to describe that type of incident. While Reneau moved Stevens' call from a "level 6" to a "level 3" priority, Police Department Deputy Director Dean Pitts noted such an incident more commonly refers to a vehicle that has stalled in traffic.

"A vehicle caught in floodwater is quite a different situation than having a vehicle that has simply become inoperable," Pitts said in the review.

Pitts noted the Fort Smith Fire Department is "fully equipped and properly trained" for water rescue operations and has call types that include river and water rescue. He said for these reasons, police officers would more properly be considered secondary responders in such an incident.

But the Police Department's dispatch system does not designate a fire unit for water rescue calls, Pitts said in the review. The dispatch system does designate fire units for other calls, the review states.

"If possible, this anomaly needs to be corrected," Pitts said.

Since the incident, administrative personnel have given a handful of their dispatchers enhanced training from the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials. This training included instructions for handling water rescue calls involving vehicles, including instructing callers on how to break windows and escape.

However, the Police Department doesn't have any policies prohibiting excessive rudeness, unnecessary loudness or profanity or belittling from non-sworn personnel such as dispatchers like it does for officers. The only guidelines listed for non-sworn personnel are in Section III, H of the City of Fort Smith Human Resources Policies, which lists "discourtesy over the telephone" as an offense that calls for disciplinary action "ranging from a verbal warning or reprimand to discharge/termination of employment." Pitts said these rules would not have led administrative staff to fire Reneau if she still worked at the Police Department.

But Reneau isn't the only one who has made disparaging remarks to callers, apparently.

"(An) aspect of this particular incident has brought to light the fact that some call takers are making inappropriate comments or being generally rude to callers over the telephone," Pitts said in the review.

Pitts in the review said "adequate supervision" by a supervisor would have possibly improved Reneau's call. He said a supervisor should be on the floor monitoring operations "during periods of crisis or high call volume."

"One means of achieving adequate supervision would start with hiring civilian personnel that have experience working as a 911 Center supervisor," Pitts said. He also said a fully staffed dispatch center could "significantly alleviate" stress-related issues.

"It's hard to get dispatchers, it's hard to keep dispatchers, because it's such an unbelievably stressful job," said police spokesperson Aric Mitchell. "We're looking at things like that — things that will help them cope with the stresses of the job."

The review also suggested more oversight in the hiring process for police dispatchers. Administrative staff recommended a candidate panel in the interview process.

Even with the recommended improvements and upgrades, Pitts noted the flash flooding the morning of Aug. 24 came from rainfall that "exceeded all expectations." Because of this and the "rapid and unanticipated" nature of the flash floods, Pitts said, additional personnel would have arrived too late for an effective response to Stevens.

Police Chief Danny Baker referred the Times Record to the review after seeking additional comments.