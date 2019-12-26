Local Oak Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation resident and World War II Veteran, Mr. E.O. “June” Roberts, Jr., was honored by Senator Boozman’s office on Tuesday, Dec. 17, for his service.

Anita Deason, Boozman’s Military Affairs liaison recognized Roberts’s military career and interviewed him for the Veterans History Project, an initiative of the Library of Congress’s American Folklife Center to collect and retain the oral histories of our nation’s veterans.

Roberts, who recenlty celebrated his 100th birthday, is a 76-year member of the Mize-Murphy American Legion Post 109 in Magazine. He spent three and a half years as a prisoner of war in WWII. After returning to Arkansas, Roberts married a war widow, his late wife Glenda, and together they raised her daughter and three sons in Magazine where he continued to live until last year.

“We are thrilled to give Mr. E.O. Roberts, Jr. the recognition he has long deserved,” said Rachel Bunch, Executive Director of AHCA. “His story will be a special local addition to the Veterans History Project, and we appreciate Senator Boozman helping us share it.”

